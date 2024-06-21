Jobs IRLDecoding Democracy"Crip Camp"I've Always Wondered ...

Turbulent times at Boeing
Jun 20, 2024
Episode 1186

Turbulent times at Boeing

Allison Bailey/AFP via Getty Images
Boeing's CEO testified at a Senate hearing this week.

This week, senators grilled Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun about the aviation company’s safety culture and its retaliation against whistleblowers. But these problems are just the tip of the iceberg for Boeing. We’ll explain. Plus, why President Joe Biden’s new immigration plan is a big deal. And, who knew there were this many cricket fans in the U.S.?

Here's everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

