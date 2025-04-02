Trade War 2.0Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Trump’s tariff test. Will it work?
Apr 2, 2025
Episode 1362

Trump’s tariff test. Will it work?

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Declarations of tariffs' economic benefits during his first term might be overblown.

Keyed to President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement today, Kimberly and Sabri unpack some of the messaging about the impact tariffs had during the president’s first term and explain why many of those claims are overblown. Plus, why we’re smiling about Sen. Cory Booker’s historic speech and how Sabri fell victim to April Fools’ Day shenanigans! (Note: This episode was recorded prior to Trump’s speech.)

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

