Trump’s tariff test. Will it work?

Keyed to President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement today, Kimberly and Sabri unpack some of the messaging about the impact tariffs had during the president’s first term and explain why many of those claims are overblown. Plus, why we’re smiling about Sen. Cory Booker’s historic speech and how Sabri fell victim to April Fools’ Day shenanigans! (Note: This episode was recorded prior to Trump’s speech.)

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.