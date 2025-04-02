Trump’s tariff test. Will it work?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Keyed to President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement today, Kimberly and Sabri unpack some of the messaging about the impact tariffs had during the president’s first term and explain why many of those claims are overblown. Plus, why we’re smiling about Sen. Cory Booker’s historic speech and how Sabri fell victim to April Fools’ Day shenanigans! (Note: This episode was recorded prior to Trump’s speech.)
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Trump’s Tariffs Make the Fed’s Interest Rate Decisions Tougher” from The New York Times
- “Tariffs Work — and President Trump’s First Term Proves It” from The White House
- “Economic View: Tariffs Have Strengthened the U.S. Economy” from the Coalition for a Prosperous America
- “Economic Impact of Section 232 and 301 Tariffs on U.S. Industries” from the United States International Trade Commission
- “ITC Study Proves Effectiveness of China Tariffs on Boosting Domestic Production, Reducing Dependence on Imports” from the Coalition for a Prosperous America
- “Home Depot to Charge For Parking to Combat Inflation” by Pro Tool Reviews
- “Booker sets new record for longest Senate floor speech” from Roll Call
- @kimberlyadams.bsky.social via Bluesky
Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.