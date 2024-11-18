Trump’s revenge agenda
Some critics of President-elect Donald Trump are preparing for the possibility of being prosecuted when he takes office. We’ll discuss Trump’s “retribution” agenda. Then, we’ll get into his pick to lead the Federal Communications Commission. Plus, what a meeting between “Morning Joe” hosts and Trump represents about access to information during the next administration. And, we’ll smile at the woman behind the curtain who inspired the “Wicked” lore.
- “Morning Joe’ Hosts Reveal Meeting With Trump at Mar-a-Lago” from The New York Times
- “Brendan Carr wrote the FCC chapter in ‘Project 2025.’ Now he’s Trump’s pick for the agency” from CNN Business
- “DoJ and FBI officials consult lawyers amid threats of Trump legal retribution | Trump administration” from The Guardian
- “Go bags, passports, foreign assets: Preparing to be a target of Trump’s revenge” from The Washington Post
- “The Feminist Who Inspired the Witches of Oz” from Smithsonian Magazine
