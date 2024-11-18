Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support the fact-based journalism you rely on with a donation to Marketplace today. Give Now!
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Trump’s revenge agenda
Nov 18, 2024
Episode 1287

Trump’s revenge agenda

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
Some Trump critics are consulting lawyers and packing "go bags" in case of emergency.

Some critics of President-elect Donald Trump are preparing for the possibility of being prosecuted when he takes office. We’ll discuss Trump’s “retribution” agenda. Then, we’ll get into his pick to lead the Federal Communications Commission. Plus, what a meeting between “Morning Joe” hosts and Trump represents about access to information during the next administration. And, we’ll smile at the woman behind the curtain who inspired the “Wicked” lore.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:52 PM PST
29:34
3:36 PM PST
12:58
7:41 AM PST
8:29
Nov 18, 2024
13:22
Nov 12, 2024
27:20
Nov 12, 2024
15:26
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Solar panels on religious buildings save money — and inspire congregants to give green energy a try
Solar panels on religious buildings save money — and inspire congregants to give green energy a try
After a turbulent few months, unemployment filings fall again
After a turbulent few months, unemployment filings fall again
Disney's dreams come true: a profitable streaming service
Disney's dreams come true: a profitable streaming service
Report finds retirees feeling stretched financially
Report finds retirees feeling stretched financially