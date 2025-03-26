Trump’s race for the world’s rare earth minerals

Rare earth minerals are used in vast array of high-tech electronics, and they are crucial to the energy transition. They’re also a geopolitical football, most recently tossed by the United States to Ukraine via a deal that would give the U.S. a cut of revenues from Ukraine’s mineral resources.

But Gracelin Baskaran, mining economist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said rare earths aren’t actually all that rare. So why is the Trump administration scrambling to get its hands on these minerals from other countries?

“China has 99.5% of processing capacity for heavy rare earths, and about 85% for light rare earths,” said Baskaran. “Now the big dilemma that we have is that China has started to weaponize resources, including rare earths.”

On the show today, Baskaran explains what rare earths are, why mining them isn’t always economically attractive, and what the U.S. is doing to try to catch up with China when it comes to rare earth production. Plus, why recycling is only part of the solution.

Then, we’ll get into why Canadians are boycotting American vacations. And, the science behind why astronauts on the International Space Station keep getting sick.

Later, one listener shares how all the tariff hoopla is impacting their workplace. And, how easy is it to get someone to dream about a tree or supply chain economics?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

