Tricks of the TradeTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎙️ No sensationalism, just facts and context. Donate now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Trump’s race for the world’s rare earth minerals
Mar 25, 2025
Episode 1356

Trump’s race for the world’s rare earth minerals

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images
We'll break down the economics of rare earths.

Rare earth minerals are used in vast array of high-tech electronics, and they are crucial to the energy transition. They’re also a geopolitical football, most recently tossed by the United States to Ukraine via a deal that would give the U.S. a cut of revenues from Ukraine’s mineral resources.

But Gracelin Baskaran, mining economist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said rare earths aren’t actually all that rare. So why is the Trump administration scrambling to get its hands on these minerals from other countries?

“China has 99.5% of processing capacity for heavy rare earths, and about 85% for light rare earths,” said Baskaran. “Now the big dilemma that we have is that China has started to weaponize resources, including rare earths.”

On the show today, Baskaran explains what rare earths are, why mining them isn’t always economically attractive, and what the U.S. is doing to try to catch up with China when it comes to rare earth production. Plus, why recycling is only part of the solution.

Then, we’ll get into why Canadians are boycotting American vacations. And, the science behind why astronauts on the International Space Station keep getting sick.

Later, one listener shares how all the tariff hoopla is impacting their workplace. And, how easy is it to get someone to dream about a tree or supply chain economics?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:40 PM PDT
28:18
4:15 PM PDT
26:05
7:41 AM PDT
8:36
Mar 25, 2025
12:48
Mar 21, 2025
11:36
Mar 7, 2025
22:50
Mar 6, 2025
24:06
With tariffs looming, businesses prepare for higher prices
Trade War 2.0
With tariffs looming, businesses prepare for higher prices
The economy's stability also depends on the rule of law
The economy's stability also depends on the rule of law
Economists are betting on an AI productivity boom
Economists are betting on an AI productivity boom
The Houston Livestock Show is full of future business leaders
Tricks of the Trade
The Houston Livestock Show is full of future business leaders