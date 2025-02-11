Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Trump’s purge of federal workers and its historical parallels
Feb 10, 2025
Trump’s purge of federal workers and its historical parallels

It's giving Red Scare.

President Donald Trump’s recent steps to remove federal employees is drawing comparisons to government purges during the Red Scare of the 1950s. What’s at stake when government workers are pushed out? We’ll break it down. Plus, we’ll explain why a ruling in one of the lawsuits over Trump’s funding freeze is a biggie. Finally, tell us something good that happened to you lately!

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

Tell us something good that happened to you recently! Email us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

