Trump’s purge of federal workers and its historical parallels

President Donald Trump’s recent steps to remove federal employees is drawing comparisons to government purges during the Red Scare of the 1950s. What’s at stake when government workers are pushed out? We’ll break it down. Plus, we’ll explain why a ruling in one of the lawsuits over Trump’s funding freeze is a biggie. Finally, tell us something good that happened to you lately!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Tell us something good that happened to you recently! Email us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.