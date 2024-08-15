Trump’s pipe dream: slashing energy prices by half
At a campaign rally, former President Trump said he’s committed to slashing energy prices by at least half in a year (or at the latest 18 months). We’ll explain why it’s a pipe dream. And, Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to propose the first-ever federal ban on corporate price-gouging in the food industry. But where’s the line between price-gouging and setting prices at market value? We’ll get into it. Plus, the latest data breach making headlines and a potential fix for the hassle of canceling unwanted subscriptions.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Trump wants to bring down energy prices — why that’s not easy” from Yahoo Finance
- “FTC to investigate high grocery prices” from Marketplace
- Margins by Sector (US) from the Stern School of Business at New York University
- “Harris to propose federal ban on ‘corporate price-gouging’ in food and groceries” from CNBC
- “Biden admin wants to make canceling subscriptions easier” from Axios
- Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Launches New Effort to Crack Down on Everyday Headaches and Hassles That Waste Americans’ Time and Money from The White House
