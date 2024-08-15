Olympics 2024My EconomySwing County, Swing StateI've Always Wondered ...

Trump’s pipe dream: slashing energy prices by half
Aug 15, 2024
Episode 1222

Trump’s pipe dream: slashing energy prices by half

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
The math isn't mathing.

At a campaign rally, former President Trump said he’s committed to slashing energy prices by at least half in a year (or at the latest 18 months). We’ll explain why it’s a pipe dream. And, Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to propose the first-ever federal ban on corporate price-gouging in the food industry. But where’s the line between price-gouging and setting prices at market value? We’ll get into it. Plus, the latest data breach making headlines and a potential fix for the hassle of canceling unwanted subscriptions.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

