Trump’s no-tax agenda is growing
Sep 13, 2024
Episode 1242

Trump’s no-tax agenda is growing

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
His new target: overtime pay.

Former President Donald Trump has said he wants to get rid of federal taxes on tips and Social Security benefits. Now he’s adding overtime pay to the list. We’ll get into it. And, could online dating be making income inequality worse? Plus, we’ll weigh in on foldable phones and Friday the 13th superstitions in a game of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Kimberly Adams is headed to the Mile High City. Join us for a live panel discussion on the singles economy Sept. 23 in Denver. Use promo code “SMART” for a special discount on your ticket. We hope to see you there.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

