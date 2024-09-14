Trump’s no-tax agenda is growing
Former President Donald Trump has said he wants to get rid of federal taxes on tips and Social Security benefits. Now he’s adding overtime pay to the list. We’ll get into it. And, could online dating be making income inequality worse? Plus, we’ll weigh in on foldable phones and Friday the 13th superstitions in a game of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Next Up in Trump’s No-Tax Zone: Overtime Pay” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Donald Trump Prepares to Unveil World Liberty Financial, a Cryptocurrency Business” from The New York Times
- “From Dating to Marriage: Has Online Dating Made a Difference?” from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
- “Tech companies commit to fighting harmful AI sexual imagery by curbing nudity from datasets” from AP News
- “How Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Harris could change the election end game” from ABC News
- “United Airlines to offer free Wi-Fi using Starlink from Elon Musk’s SpaceX” from CNBC
- “Walmart is leaning into fashion. Will the move work?” from Marketplace
- “Huawei’s new trifold phone costs more than a 16-inch MacBook Pro” from The Verge
- “What is Friday the 13th and why is it considered unlucky? Here’s why some are superstitious” from USA Today
