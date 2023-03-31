It all comes down to the (hush) money

Donald Trump has become the first former president to be charged with a crime. A Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump after hearing evidence for payments given to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 election run. We’ll discuss the significance of the case and what may follow in the days and week’s ahead. Plus, an age-defying story that made us smile.

