It all comes down to the (hush) money
Mar 30, 2023
Episode 892

It all comes down to the (hush) money

Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images
We'll discuss Trump's indictment and what may come next.

Donald Trump has become the first former president to be charged with a crime. A Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump after hearing evidence for payments given to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 election run. We’ll discuss the significance of the case and what may follow in the days and week’s ahead. Plus, an age-defying story that made us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap and the cherry blossom festival! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

