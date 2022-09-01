Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Time to talk student loan forgiveness and inflation
Aug 31, 2022
Episode 743

Time to talk student loan forgiveness and inflation

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Let's do the numbers.

Student loan relief is here. But (and this is so awkward), so is inflation, still. One of our listeners wants to know whether the government’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt will make inflation worse. Plus, we’ll take your questions on electric cars, credit scores and LeVar Burton!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question you’d like us to find the answer to, email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org, or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART. 

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:00 PM PDT
13:45
7:42 AM PDT
9:36
1:54 PM PDT
1:50
4:10 AM PDT
5:14
Aug 30, 2022
26:58
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Not quite what the Fed's going for
Marketplace
Not quite what the Fed's going for
The pandemic forced small businesses to evolve. PPP loans helped many of them do it.
The pandemic forced small businesses to evolve. PPP loans helped many of them do it.
Productivity: an early warning sign?
Make Me Smart
Productivity: an early warning sign?
You’re not imagining it, furnishing a dorm room really does cost more this year
You’re not imagining it, furnishing a dorm room really does cost more this year