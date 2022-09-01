Time to talk student loan forgiveness and inflation
Student loan relief is here. But (and this is so awkward), so is inflation, still. One of our listeners wants to know whether the government’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt will make inflation worse. Plus, we’ll take your questions on electric cars, credit scores and LeVar Burton!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Will student loan forgiveness make inflation worse?” from Vox
- “Without a Gas Tax, How Will EVs Be Charged for Road Use?” from Consumer Reports
- “The secret history of ‘Y’all’: The murky origins of a legendary Southern slang word” from Salon
- The “Make Me Smart” episode on our credit rating system
- “The Score” from “Marketplace Tech”
- “The new tech behind LeVar Burton’s crusade for child literacy” from “Marketplace Tech”
