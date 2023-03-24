Banks in TurmoilTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

TikTok in the hot seat
Mar 23, 2023
Episode 887

TikTok in the hot seat

Plus, what happens when a SPAC fails?

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., which monitors foreign investments in this country, usually keeps its work secret. But during today’s congressional TikTok hearing, it released a statement saying that it takes data security seriously. The unusual comment, and how the federal government has been dealing with TikTok, has us wondering: What are we missing? Plus, we become nostalgic for Blockbuster and its catchy jingle.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

