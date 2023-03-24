TikTok in the hot seat
The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., which monitors foreign investments in this country, usually keeps its work secret. But during today’s congressional TikTok hearing, it released a statement saying that it takes data security seriously. The unusual comment, and how the federal government has been dealing with TikTok, has us wondering: What are we missing? Plus, we become nostalgic for Blockbuster and its catchy jingle.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “With no merger deal, failed SPAC faces lawsuit over legal fees” from Reuters
- “Will ChatGPT Break Notice and Comment for Regulations?” from George Washington University
- “US Regulator Warns About Data Security During TikTok Hearing” from Bloomberg
- “The internet rediscovered Blockbuster’s website. Press play on nostalgia.” from The Washington Post
- “Washington’s cherry blossoms are in peak bloom” from The Washington Post
