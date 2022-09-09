Thoughts on the queen, and more
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
From the death of Queen Elizabeth to lifesaving vaccines, we’re mostly talking about news from the other side of the pond today. Plus, we’ll discuss the economic power of royal fashion and wonder, what’s Jerome Powell thinking? Kai’s got answers!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- Opinion | “Mourn the Queen, Not Her Empire” from The New York Times
- “Dark Truths About Britain’s Imperial Past” from The New York Times
- Tweet thread on the complex legacy of the British monarchy
- “The economic power of royal fashion” from Marketplace
- “New malaria vaccine is world-changing, say scientists” from BBC News
- “Jumbo Fed Rate Hike Is in Play as Powell Sticks to Hawkish View” from Bloomberg
We want to hear how you’re feeling about the death of Queen Elizabeth. Leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART or drop us a line at makemesmart@marketplace.org.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.