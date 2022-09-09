Thoughts on the queen, and more

From the death of Queen Elizabeth to lifesaving vaccines, we’re mostly talking about news from the other side of the pond today. Plus, we’ll discuss the economic power of royal fashion and wonder, what’s Jerome Powell thinking? Kai’s got answers!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear how you’re feeling about the death of Queen Elizabeth. Leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART or drop us a line at makemesmart@marketplace.org.