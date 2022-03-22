Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
We need your help to raise $100k by Wednesday. Donate now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
There’s still money to be made in Russia
Mar 22, 2022
Episode 625

There’s still money to be made in Russia

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
And you might be surprised at who's making it.

Potato chips. Razors. Air fresheners. These are just a few of the items some of the world’s biggest brands are still selling in Russia after they said they’d suspend sales of nonessential products. But what’s classified as “essential” seems to be in the eye of the beholder, and some of the companies say they’re sticking around to support their employees.

On an abbreviated show today (scheduling snafus happen to the best of us), we talk over the decision some companies have made to keep doing business in Russia even though pressure to cut ties has been mounting since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Plus, are Democrats really considering moving on from Iowa?

Help us keep independent journalism going strong! We’re $28,000 away from our $100,000 goal, and our deadline is Wednesday! Give today to support Make Me Smart. And thank you!

Later, listeners call in with their hot takes on plug-in hybrid minivans and “The NeverEnding Story.” And, we end the show with a musical answer to the Make Me Smart question.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:15 PM PDT
15:55
3:39 PM PDT
27:13
1:50 PM PDT
1:50
7:35 AM PDT
7:46
2:21 AM PDT
10:02
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
Some are leaving white collar fields to work with their hands
Some are leaving white collar fields to work with their hands
The cruise industry is still riding the ups and downs of the pandemic
COVID-19
The cruise industry is still riding the ups and downs of the pandemic
Global pharma industry weighs Russian operations
Global pharma industry weighs Russian operations
Central Asia suffers collateral economic damage from Russia's war in Ukraine
Central Asia suffers collateral economic damage from Russia's war in Ukraine