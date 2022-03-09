Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

There’s an information war going on too
Mar 8, 2022
Episode 615

There's an information war going on too

And Ukraine is winning. On today's show we'll talk misinformation, disinformation and how you can make sure you don't fall for either.

There are no winners in the war in Ukraine. Civilian casualties are mounting as Ukrainians resist Russian invaders. Meanwhile, sanctions from the West have crippled Russia’s economy, as Americans and European allies worry about rising oil prices and cyberattacks.

But social media, things are playing out differently.

“The information war is pretty clearly being won by Ukraine right now,” said Laura Edelson, a misinformation researcher at New York University and co-director of the Cybersecurity for Democracy project. “A very old part of war is telling your side’s story, to win public support and to erode the enemy’s morale. But everything is sort of amplified when it comes into the online space.”

Ukrainians — from regular folks up to and including President Volodymyr Zelensky — have been effective communicators, Edelson said. Meanwhile, Russian disinformation has been effectively countered by the global powers aiding Ukraine.

We should define some terms here. Misinformation is just information that is not factual, you might find and spread it inadvertently. Disinformation is misinformation that’s purposely spread to do damage. Russia wields disinformation campaigns of course, but we’re also seeing social media users misrepresenting videos and photos, like the debunked “Ghost of Kyiv.” All of that is shaping our understanding of this conflict.

Today Edelson, makes us smart on the current state of the information war, where platforms have fallen short in protecting users and what regular folks can do to protect themselves instead.

Later on, we’ll talk about eggcorns, rising gas prices and the anti-lynching bill Congress somehow just passed. Plus, a listener sends in a hilarious, festive answer to the Make Me Smart Question.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

