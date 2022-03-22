The White House is prepared for long-term inflation and supply chain issues
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says the Biden administration is “prepared for the worst” when it comes to inflation and supply chain issues as global events continue to bring economic upheaval. We’ll also look at an eye-opening graphic that gives context to just how much the U.S. federal judiciary has been dominated by white men (we know we’re a podcast, but trust us, it’s worth your eyes). And we’ll talk about a harrowing story of Ukrainian journalists escaping the country as Russian forces closed in. That’s a lot of heavy news, but we’ll end with some Make Me Smiles.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- See just how much White men have dominated the federal judiciary from The 19th
- 20 days in Mariupol: The team that documented city’s agony from AP News
- The Smaller Bombs That Could Turn Ukraine Into a Nuclear War Zone from The New York Times
- Afghanistan’s last finance minister, now a D.C. Uber driver, ponders what went wrong from The Washington Post
- Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s comments on Monday
- Here’s How To Celebrate The Cherry Blossoms In Washington, D.C., from DCist
- PEAK BLOOM!
