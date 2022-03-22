Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The White House is prepared for long-term inflation and supply chain issues
Mar 21, 2022
Episode 624

The White House is prepared for long-term inflation and supply chain issues

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says the Biden administration is “prepared for the worst” when it comes to inflation and supply chain issues as global events continue to bring economic upheaval. We’ll also look at an eye-opening graphic that gives context to just how much the U.S. federal judiciary has been dominated by white men (we know we’re a podcast, but trust us, it’s worth your eyes). And we’ll talk about a harrowing story of Ukrainian journalists escaping the country as Russian forces closed in. That’s a lot of heavy news, but we’ll end with some Make Me Smiles.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

Keep independent journalism going strong. Give today to support Make Me Smart. 

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:50 PM PDT
17:38
4:51 PM PDT
28:16
1:47 PM PDT
1:50
7:29 AM PDT
9:22
Mar 21, 2022
9:14
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
Federal Reserve lifts interest rates a quarter-percent
Federal Reserve lifts interest rates a quarter-percent
How will making daylight saving time permanent affect the economy?
How will making daylight saving time permanent affect the economy?
How the war in Ukraine could impact U.S. food prices
How the war in Ukraine could impact U.S. food prices
The moratorium on repaying federal direct student loans may finally be expiring
The moratorium on repaying federal direct student loans may finally be expiring