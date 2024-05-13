Breaking GroundDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...Baltimore Bridge Collapse

The value of “third places”
May 13, 2024
The value of “third places”

Scott Olson/Getty Images
Where do you spend time when you're not at home or work?

A “third place” is where people hang out when they’re not at home or work, and they’re becoming increasingly important for building community and connection. Guest host Reema Khrais explains why we’re hearing a lot more about them these days and shares the story behind her own third place. But first, we’ll discuss the knock-on effects of falling birth rates across the globe, why some cities are lowering speed limits, and why we don’t recommend throwing darts at stock listings.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear about your third place! Tell us about it at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

