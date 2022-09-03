Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The UK’s got a pound problem
Sep 2, 2022
Episode 745

The UK's got a pound problem

and energy ... and inflation.

There’s another problem to add to the list of issues piling up in the UK right now: The pound sterling took a dive. We’ll discuss the economic situation there and how it compares to what’s happening on this side of the pond. Plus, could Alaska’s voting system help our polarized politics? Then, we play a round of Half Full/Half Empty.

Here is everything we talked about:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

