The UK’s got a pound problem
There’s another problem to add to the list of issues piling up in the UK right now: The pound sterling took a dive. We’ll discuss the economic situation there and how it compares to what’s happening on this side of the pond. Plus, could Alaska’s voting system help our polarized politics? Then, we play a round of Half Full/Half Empty.
Here is everything we talked about:
- Pound Latest: Sterling Collapse to $1.15 Shows Level of Market Despair from Bloomberg
- “With Peltola’s Defeat of Palin, Alaska’s Ranked-Choice Voting Has a Moment” from The New York Times
- “Among the goals of Artemis I: launching the lunar economy” from “Marketplace Tech”
- “Now, software can replicate your boss’s voice and tell you what to do” from “Marketplace Tech”
- “Californians Told Not to Charge Electric Cars Days After Gas Car Sales Ban” from Newsweek
- “Perseverance can make as much oxygen on Mars as a small tree” from CNN
- “Why is modern interior design so gray?” from Marketplace
- “Barking 9 to 5! Dolly Parton launches ‘Doggy Parton,’ a pet apparel collection” from NPR
