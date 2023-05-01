Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

The U.S. could default sooner than we thought
May 1, 2023
Episode 914

The U.S. could default sooner than we thought

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Time is running out

The Treasury Department announced today that the U.S. could default on its debt as early as June 1. For the past few months, House Republicans have used the debt limit as a bargaining chip to secure spending cuts. As the new deadline looms over us, we are wondering: Is there a way out? And, an unassuming Supreme Court case could change how a slew of laws are interpreted. Plus, video-chatting parrots make us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Have a comment or question about something we talked about? Send it our way! Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or write to makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

