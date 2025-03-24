The Trump administration’s big group chat fail

Most of us can only wonder what goes on in U.S. national security leaders’ group chats, but The Atlantic’s Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg doesn’t have to. Last week, Goldberg was accidentally included in a Signal group chat with high-ranking members of the Donald Trump administration, in which they discussed imminent war operations. Yes, this actually happened. Plus, the whopping $2.1 billion verdict you might’ve missed over Roundup weed killer. And, we smile over what’s happened since congestion pricing went into effect in Manhattan — all while dropping some Latin vocab.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.