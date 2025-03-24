Tricks of the TradeTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

The Trump administration’s big group chat fail
Mar 24, 2025
Episode 1355

The Trump administration’s big group chat fail

Chesnot/Getty Images
Have you ever accidentally added the wrong person to the chat? Oops!

Most of us can only wonder what goes on in U.S. national security leaders’ group chats, but The Atlantic’s Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg doesn’t have to. Last week, Goldberg was accidentally included in a Signal group chat with high-ranking members of the Donald Trump administration, in which they discussed imminent war operations. Yes, this actually happened. Plus, the whopping $2.1 billion verdict you might’ve missed over Roundup weed killer. And, we smile over what’s happened since congestion pricing went into effect in Manhattan — all while dropping some Latin vocab.

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

