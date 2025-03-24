The Trump administration’s big group chat fail
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Most of us can only wonder what goes on in U.S. national security leaders’ group chats, but The Atlantic’s Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg doesn’t have to. Last week, Goldberg was accidentally included in a Signal group chat with high-ranking members of the Donald Trump administration, in which they discussed imminent war operations. Yes, this actually happened. Plus, the whopping $2.1 billion verdict you might’ve missed over Roundup weed killer. And, we smile over what’s happened since congestion pricing went into effect in Manhattan — all while dropping some Latin vocab.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “The Trump Administration Accidentally Texted Me Its War Plans” by The Atlantic
- “Bayer Drops After $2 Billion Verdict in Latest Roundup Trial” from Bloomberg
- “Third Circuit Rules Failure to Warn Claims Preempted by FIFRA” from the National Agricultural Law Center
- “Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal break Broadway box office records with ‘Othello’” by CNN
- “Congestion Pricing is a Policy Miracle” by Better Cities via Substack
Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.