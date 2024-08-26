Election 2024Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

The supermarket supermerger heads to court
Aug 26, 2024
Episode 1229

The supermarket supermerger heads to court

The proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger has drawn pushback from the Federal Trade Commission and several state attorneys general over antitrust concerns. Mario Tama/Getty Images
A Kroger-Albertsons combination would be the biggest in U.S. history.

The trial weighing the merger of Kroger and Albertsons, two grocery titans, begins today. We’ll explain what the biggest supermarket merger in U.S. history could mean for everyday shoppers and why the federal government wants to put a stop to it. Plus, we’ll get into the latest of Boeing’s woes: its Starliner spacecraft. Can the company’s failures teach us something about the business of spaceflight? And, SpaceX is ready to launch a mission for the first-ever commercial spacewalk.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

