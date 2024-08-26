The supermarket supermerger heads to court
The trial weighing the merger of Kroger and Albertsons, two grocery titans, begins today. We’ll explain what the biggest supermarket merger in U.S. history could mean for everyday shoppers and why the federal government wants to put a stop to it. Plus, we’ll get into the latest of Boeing’s woes: its Starliner spacecraft. Can the company’s failures teach us something about the business of spaceflight? And, SpaceX is ready to launch a mission for the first-ever commercial spacewalk.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “What Kroger-Albertsons merger trial with FTC means for your grocery store” from The Washington Post
- “New Boeing CEO Faces Hard Choices After NASA Snubs Starliner for SpaceX” from Bloomberg
- “Flight attendants speak out about low pay, debt and homelessness” from The Washington Post
- “IUD insertion pain is complicated. Doctors say the new CDC guidelines are only a start.” from NBC News
- “Here’s What the CDC’s New IUD Pain Management Recommendations Mean in Practice” from Self
- “SpaceX to Launch Billionaire on First-Ever Private Spacewalk” from Bloomberg
