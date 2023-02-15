A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
👀 Noticed less cereal in the box? Fewer squares in your TP? Share your shrinkflation stories
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The Super Bowl wins that don’t happen
Feb 15, 2023
Episode 862

The Super Bowl wins that don’t happen

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
What happens to all the unused confetti?

As the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl victory Sunday, red, yellow and white confetti showered the field while the winners put on preprinted NFL Super Bowl LVII Champions gear, complete with the Chiefs’ logo. One listener called in to ask what happens to the stuff that’s premade for the team that ends up losing. We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about the gamification of credit card spending and the benefits of being open with your co-workers about how much money you make.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question about business, tech or the economy, give us a shout. We’re at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:41 PM PST
27:39
1:44 PM PST
18:07
1:32 PM PST
1:50
7:26 AM PST
8:31
3:04 AM PST
8:59
Feb 14, 2023
27:20
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Why "eat the rich" storylines are taking over TV and movies
Why "eat the rich" storylines are taking over TV and movies
What recession fears? Consumers shopped up a storm in January
What recession fears? Consumers shopped up a storm in January
How does a manufacturer for manufacturers view today's economy?
Economic Pulse
How does a manufacturer for manufacturers view today's economy?
Big Tech diversity efforts stall as industry endures mass layoffs
Marketplace Tech
Big Tech diversity efforts stall as industry endures mass layoffs