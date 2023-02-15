The Super Bowl wins that don’t happen
As the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl victory Sunday, red, yellow and white confetti showered the field while the winners put on preprinted NFL Super Bowl LVII Champions gear, complete with the Chiefs’ logo. One listener called in to ask what happens to the stuff that’s premade for the team that ends up losing. We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about the gamification of credit card spending and the benefits of being open with your co-workers about how much money you make.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- What happens to the Super Bowl 57 championship gear for the Eagles? from USA Today
- Hot Dogs, Hotels, Tickets and Confetti: 16 Fun Facts About the Super Bowl in Phoenix from Phoenix New Times
- “How Is Cashback Profitable for Credit Card Companies?” from Investopedia
- “U.S. credit card debt jumps 18.5% and hits a record $930.6 billion” from CNBC
- “What Happens When COVID-19 Emergency Declarations End? Implications for Coverage, Costs, and Access” from KFF
- “What the End of the Covid Public Health Emergency Could Mean for You” from The New York Times
- “Millions of people are about to get kicked off Medicaid” from Vox
- “Federal COVID-19 emergency ends in May; what will change?” from The Chicago Sun-Times
- “Why You Should Tell Your Co-Workers How Much Money You Make” from The New York Times
- Pay transparency laws can help fix the wage gap — but not erase it from Vox
