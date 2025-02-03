Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

The strategy behind Trump’s executive orders
Feb 3, 2025
The strategy behind Trump's executive orders

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
President Trump pushes a laundry list of executive actions forward despite dicey legal implications.

Kimberly’s back from Cuba just in time to discuss the onslaught of President Donald Trump’s executive actions, from tariffs to his federal funding freeze. Lawsuits are being filed left and right against the administration’s moves, but will the Supreme Court still serve as a check on the executive branch? Plus, Kimberly unpacks lasting reflections on Cuba’s contradictions as a country with strong social services like universal education yet acute wage disparities.

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

Got a question or comment for us? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email [email protected].

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

