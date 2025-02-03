The strategy behind Trump’s executive orders
Kimberly’s back from Cuba just in time to discuss the onslaught of President Donald Trump’s executive actions, from tariffs to his federal funding freeze. Lawsuits are being filed left and right against the administration’s moves, but will the Supreme Court still serve as a check on the executive branch? Plus, Kimberly unpacks lasting reflections on Cuba’s contradictions as a country with strong social services like universal education yet acute wage disparities.
- “Trump’s Driving Legal Principle This Time: ‘What Are You Gonna Do About It?’” by Rolling Stone
- “Trump is using a nearly 50-year-old law to justify new tariffs. It may not be legal.” from Politico
- “Will the Supreme Court rule that any laws still apply to Donald Trump?” from Vox
- “Egypt to Cover Tuition Costs for 1,077 Students After Suspension of USAID Scholarship Programs” by Egyptian Streets
