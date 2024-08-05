Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The stock market temper tantrum, explained
Aug 5, 2024
Episode 1214

The stock market temper tantrum, explained

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Plus, some Paris Olympics smiles.

It’s been a tumultuous Monday for global markets as investors worry about the strength of the American economy. We’ll explain the data points behind the stock market slide and what it could mean for the Federal Reserve’s upcoming decisions on interest rates. And, we’ll get into what the fallout of former President Donald Trump’s appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists says about microaggressions in the workplace. Plus, women’s rugby, Flavor Flav and all things Olympics.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:49 PM PDT
21:48
4:23 PM PDT
25:45
7:56 AM PDT
8:29
3:04 AM PDT
11:40
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
Temp worker employment is falling. What does that mean for the U.S. economy?
Temp worker employment is falling. What does that mean for the U.S. economy?
As home prices rise, more deals fall through
As home prices rise, more deals fall through
The Mount Laurel Doctrine and the quest for affordable housing
The Mount Laurel Doctrine and the quest for affordable housing
The oil industry would like to know when global demand will peak. That's hard to predict.
The oil industry would like to know when global demand will peak. That's hard to predict.