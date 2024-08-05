The stock market temper tantrum, explained

It’s been a tumultuous Monday for global markets as investors worry about the strength of the American economy. We’ll explain the data points behind the stock market slide and what it could mean for the Federal Reserve’s upcoming decisions on interest rates. And, we’ll get into what the fallout of former President Donald Trump’s appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists says about microaggressions in the workplace. Plus, women’s rugby, Flavor Flav and all things Olympics.

Here's everything we talked about today:

