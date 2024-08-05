The stock market temper tantrum, explained
It’s been a tumultuous Monday for global markets as investors worry about the strength of the American economy. We’ll explain the data points behind the stock market slide and what it could mean for the Federal Reserve’s upcoming decisions on interest rates. And, we’ll get into what the fallout of former President Donald Trump’s appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists says about microaggressions in the workplace. Plus, women’s rugby, Flavor Flav and all things Olympics.
- “Trump attacks Harris’s Black identity at NABJ conference. Harris says Americans ‘deserve better.’” from The Washington Post
- “Traders Bet on Fed Emergency Rate Cuts, but Officials Need More to React” from The New York Times
- “U.S. women’s rugby team’s recent $4M gift is momentous for the sport: ‘We’ve always wanted to be included'” from CNBC
- “Flavor Flav’s new reality: Tackling gender pay inequality in sports, one Olympic polo match at a time” from The Oregonian
- “An Olympian couldn’t pay her rent. Flavor Flav and Alexis Ohanian stepped in to help” from CNN Sports
- “Flavor Flav Signs Five-Year Sponsorship Deal as Official Hype Man for USA Water Polo Women’s and Men’s National Teams” from USA Water Polo
- “Google pulls Gemini AI ad from Olympics after backlash” from The Verge
