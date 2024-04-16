Democracy in the DesertBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The rise of the (tax) resistance
Apr 15, 2024
Episode 1138

The rise of the (tax) resistance

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Tax objectors date back to the American Revolution.

It’s Tax Day! Millions of Americans have already filed their 2023 returns, but today we’re talking about tax protesters and the moral and ethical reasons some refuse to file their taxes or pay what they owe. Plus, the “no landing” scenario has entered the chat. And, what are we getting wrong about the cosmos?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:42 PM PDT
13:28
3:58 PM PDT
26:07
1:50 PM PDT
1:05
8:00 AM PDT
51:02
6:54 AM PDT
8:10
Apr 15, 2024
9:48
Apr 11, 2024
35:23
Workers used to earn about two-thirds of the income their labor generates. Now, it's just over half.
Workers used to earn about two-thirds of the income their labor generates. Now, it's just over half.
Why do airlines still use dot matrix printers?
I've Always Wondered ...
Why do airlines still use dot matrix printers?
The cost of imports from Asia and North America are moving in opposite directions
The cost of imports from Asia and North America are moving in opposite directions
Washington, D.C., is a test case for phasing out the tipped minimum wage
Washington, D.C., is a test case for phasing out the tipped minimum wage