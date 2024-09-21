The return of Three Mile Island
The 1979 disaster at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant helped define the energy conversation in the United States. Now it’s being reopened to help power artificial intelligence. We’ll get into the deal between the owner of the plant and Microsoft. Plus, the hosts weigh in on how some schools are warming up to AI and whether companies should take a political stand in a game of Half-Full/Half-Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about:
- “How Sparing the Parkland Shooter’s Life Changed Florida’s Death Penalty” from The Marshall Project
- “Microsoft AI Needs So Much Power It’s Tapping Site of US Nuclear Meltdown” from Bloomberg
- “Three Mile Island’s Nuclear Plant to Reopen, Help Power Microsoft’s AI Centers” from WSJ
