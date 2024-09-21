Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The return of Three Mile Island
Sep 20, 2024
Episode 1247

The return of Three Mile Island

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jeff Fusco/Getty Images
Kai Ryssdal recounts where he was when he learned about the partial meltdown.

The 1979 disaster at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant helped define the energy conversation in the United States. Now it’s being reopened to help power artificial intelligence. We’ll get into the deal between the owner of the plant and Microsoft. Plus, the hosts weigh in on how some schools are warming up to AI and whether companies should take a political stand in a game of Half-Full/Half-Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about:

If you’re in the Denver area, join Kimberly Adams for a live panel discussion on the economics of being single on Sept. 23. Make Me Smart listeners get a discount with the promo code SMART. And if you can’t make it in person, join the livestream on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Mountain time.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:29 PM PDT
22:39
4:31 PM PDT
28:48
7:54 AM PDT
10:10
3:04 AM PDT
15:12
3:00 AM PDT
16:02
Sep 19, 2024
34:14
Sep 18, 2024
31:20
What calculus should companies make when making a political stand?
Office Politics
What calculus should companies make when making a political stand?
Is the shoplifting "crisis" over?
"Make Me Smart” Newsletter
Is the shoplifting "crisis" over?
At the Burning of Zozobra, money stress goes up in flames
At the Burning of Zozobra, money stress goes up in flames
Generic drugs in the U.S. face new economic pressures 40 years on
Generic drugs in the U.S. face new economic pressures 40 years on