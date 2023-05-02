Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Register now for a free, virtual event about the latest season of "The Uncertain Hour". Learn More
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The resurgence of child labor in America
May 2, 2023
Episode 915

The resurgence of child labor in America

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
It's the consequence of multiple systemic failures.

Here’s something we didn’t think we’d be talking about in 2023: child labor. But, here we are.

Since 2018, there’s been a 69% increase in children working illegally, according to the Department of Labor, and hundreds of child labor cases are under investigation. Recent investigations show that many violations involve migrant children working dangerous jobs. At the same time, some states are rolling back child labor protections.

“When you get something this outrageous, it’s pretty much always many systems failing at the same time. And, what we’re seeing here is a crisis in the immigration system colliding with a crisis in labor shortages,” said Hannah Dreier, investigative reporter for the New York Times.

On the show today, Dreier explains what child labor looks like today, the multiple forces driving illegal child labor in the United States, and why some states are loosening child labor laws. Plus, how immigration policy changes could help migrant children who depend on the jobs they have.

In the News Fix: A new report projects some serious labor market churn due to advancements in technology in the next five years. And, looking back at previous debt-limit standoffs can provide a little insight at how the Fed may handle the one that’s going on now. And, who makes the laws in space?

Later, we’ll hear how one listener’s employer is dealing with ChatGPT. Plus, a Make Me Smart musical mix-up.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Do you have an answer to the Make Me Smart question? We want to hear it. Leave us a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART, and your submission may be featured in a future episode.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:32 PM PDT
26:38
3:23 PM PDT
26:54
1:51 PM PDT
1:50
7:38 AM PDT
7:58
2:46 AM PDT
6:03
Apr 28, 2023
17:19
Apr 26, 2023
55:29
How brands like Birkenstock and Victoria's Secret stage a comeback
How brands like Birkenstock and Victoria's Secret stage a comeback
The resurgence of child labor in America
Make Me Smart
The resurgence of child labor in America
Rural towns fear Kroger-Albertsons merger will close stores and raise prices
Rural towns fear Kroger-Albertsons merger will close stores and raise prices
FTC chair on regulating AI and "taking on some of the biggest, most powerful companies in our economy"
FTC chair on regulating AI and "taking on some of the biggest, most powerful companies in our economy"