The resurgence of child labor in America

Here’s something we didn’t think we’d be talking about in 2023: child labor. But, here we are.

Since 2018, there’s been a 69% increase in children working illegally, according to the Department of Labor, and hundreds of child labor cases are under investigation. Recent investigations show that many violations involve migrant children working dangerous jobs. At the same time, some states are rolling back child labor protections.

“When you get something this outrageous, it’s pretty much always many systems failing at the same time. And, what we’re seeing here is a crisis in the immigration system colliding with a crisis in labor shortages,” said Hannah Dreier, investigative reporter for the New York Times.

On the show today, Dreier explains what child labor looks like today, the multiple forces driving illegal child labor in the United States, and why some states are loosening child labor laws. Plus, how immigration policy changes could help migrant children who depend on the jobs they have.

In the News Fix: A new report projects some serious labor market churn due to advancements in technology in the next five years. And, looking back at previous debt-limit standoffs can provide a little insight at how the Fed may handle the one that’s going on now. And, who makes the laws in space?

Later, we’ll hear how one listener’s employer is dealing with ChatGPT. Plus, a Make Me Smart musical mix-up.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Do you have an answer to the Make Me Smart question? We want to hear it. Leave us a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART, and your submission may be featured in a future episode.