The recent phenomenon of the AR-15’s popularity

Today we’re talking about the weapon we seem to talk about after almost every mass shooting in the United States: the AR-15.

The AR-15 is the most popular rifle on the consumer market. An estimated 1 in 20 American adults owns at least one.

But, it wasn’t always this way. In fact, the AR-15’s rise in popularity is pretty recent, and when the gun first became available to consumers, it was something of a black sheep.

“Trade shows, gunmakers and gun owners didn’t really know what to do with it. And so, it’s really only been in the last decade that this thing has just really exploded on the scene — or maybe it’s more like 15 years. It’s become a symbol even more so than just a weapon. It’s taken on a sort of life of its own,” said Todd Frankel, financial reporter at The Washington Post.

On the show today, Frankel walks us through how the AR-15 went from military weapon to consumer product, the marketing that boosted its appeal and what the AR-15 signifies to a country plagued by gun violence.

