The push to wipe medical debt from credit reports

About 15 million Americans collectively have $49 million in medical debt on their credit reports, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. But a new proposed rule might remove these bills from their credit scores. We’ll explain. Plus, the domino effect of local elections being funded by national players. And, how Apple’s new AI features could change the language of emoji.
- “Vice President Kamala Harris On Sherri” from “Sherri”
- “CFPB Proposes to Ban Medical Bills from Credit Reports” from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
- “CFPB Finds 15 Million Americans Have Medical Bills on Their Credit Reports” from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
- “Biden Proposes Dropping Medical Debt From Credit Reports” from The New York Times
- “More parents are cosigning their kids’ mortgages” from Marketplace
- “Co-Borrowing Is on the Rise for First-Time Homebuyers” from Freddie Mac
- “Campaign donors hope money makes the difference in hotly contested states” from Marketplace
- “Apple Intelligence in 5 minutes” from Apple
- “Apple announces AI features” from Marketplace
