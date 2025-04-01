Trade War 2.0Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

The problem with running the government like a business
Apr 1, 2025
Episode 1361

The problem with running the government like a business

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
And, where the government really can learn from the private sector.

The idea that the government should be run more like a business isn’t new. But with two businessmen, Donald Trump and Elon Musk, now taking a proverbial chainsaw to the federal bureaucracy all in the name “efficiency,” this theory is being put to the test.

While it’s an appealing idea, Philip Joyce, professor of public policy at the University of Maryland School of Public Policy, said governments can’t afford to take risks the way businesses can.

“When the government fails, it means that people are no longer being educated. People are no longer having their health care guaranteed,” said Joyce. “Governments don’t really have the option of failing, meaning ceasing to operate, by and large, the way that businesses do.”

On the show today, Joyce explains the origins of the idea that the government should be run like a business, how we define “success” differently for the two entities, and how the way Trump and Musk do business is showing up in the White House.

Then, we’ll break down the high stakes of today’s special elections in Wisconsin and Florida. And, after facing backlash, the National Institutes of Health has restored certain grants for long COVID research.

Later, reflections on serendipitous moments in walkable communities and what we gain by admitting we were wrong.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

