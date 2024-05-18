Adventures in HousingDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

The price tag on friendship
May 17, 2024
Episode 1163

The price tag on friendship

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Friendship may not be immune to inflation.

Prices have been rising for pretty much everything these days. And for some, it’s raising the cost of making friends as more folks turn to paid activities like art classes and happy hours to socialize. We’ll get into it. And, we’ll explain the latest scandal that’s left the Supreme Court in a bind. Plus, we’ll weigh in on Chuck E. Cheese animatronics and bridesmaid debt during a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

