The price tag on friendship
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Prices have been rising for pretty much everything these days. And for some, it’s raising the cost of making friends as more folks turn to paid activities like art classes and happy hours to socialize. We’ll get into it. And, we’ll explain the latest scandal that’s left the Supreme Court in a bind. Plus, we’ll weigh in on Chuck E. Cheese animatronics and bridesmaid debt during a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Supreme Court Justice Alito’s House Displayed a ‘Stop the Steal’ Flag After Jan. 6” from The New York Times
- “Want to Make a New Friend? How Much Money Have You Got?” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Watching the NFL This Season? You’ll Need at Least 5 Streaming Services” from How-To Geek
- “Chuck E. Cheese saying goodbye to animatronic band” from CBS News
- “The Bridesmaids Going Into Debt for Their Friends’ Weddings” from The Cut
- “Mindy Kaling Shares Her Simple but Important Advice for The Office Spinoff’s New Cast: ‘I Was Not Professional'” from People
- “The days of free refills may be over” from Marketplace
- “It was a classic rap beef. Then Drake revived Tupac with AI and Congress got involved” from NPR
Donate $10 or more to get a Shrinkflation mini tote bag and do your part to keep our public service journalism going strong.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.