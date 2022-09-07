The price of your burrito isn’t going down. Here’s why.
Let’s face it, it’s getting more expensive to eat out these days. One of our listeners noticed the price of his burrito went up by $2 and wonders if it’ll go back down now that inflation is a slowing a bit. Probably not. We’ll explain. Plus, we take your questions about student loan debt relief, electric vehicles and the military, and one of our listeners makes us smart about cherries!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Inflation is finally slowing down. Will things get cheaper?” from Vox
- “Why Biden’s $10,000 student loan relief will impact women the most” from MSNBC
- “US military is a bigger polluter than as many as 140 countries — shrinking this war machine is a must” from The Conversation
- “The U.S. Army has released its first-ever climate strategy. Here’s what that means.” from The Washington Post
- “Category on the Rise: Non-Alcoholic Wine, Beer, and Spirits” from Drizly
We can’t make this show without you! Keep submitting your questions at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART.
