The price of your burrito isn’t going down. Here’s why.
Sep 7, 2022
Episode 747

The price of your burrito isn’t going down. Here’s why.

Plus, we're still taking your questions on student debt relief.

Let’s face it, it’s getting more expensive to eat out these days. One of our listeners noticed the price of his burrito went up by $2 and wonders if it’ll go back down now that inflation is a slowing a bit. Probably not. We’ll explain. Plus, we take your questions about student loan debt relief, electric vehicles and the military, and one of our listeners makes us smart about cherries!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We can’t make this show without you! Keep submitting your questions at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART. 

