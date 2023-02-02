Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.
The Pope tweeted what now?
We’ll get to the important news of the day but first — a Make Me Smile for the ages. In a series of tweets about the spiritual significance of each finger, Pope Francis said the middle finger means honesty. Of course, Twitter ran away with it. In other news, the United States will now have more access to bases in the Philippines, another sign of high tensions in the South China Sea. Plus, we’ll discuss the story of Marie Van Brittan Brown, the largely unknown Black woman behind a familiar invention. And, Harvard University is discontinuing a high-profile project dedicated to studying online disinformation.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Philippines grants U.S. greater access to bases amid China concerns” from Reuters
- “A Black woman invented the home security system, then fell into obscurity” from The Washington Post
- “Harvard is shutting down a “disinformation” research hub” from Semafor
- “Pope briefly endorses giving people the finger” from Intelligencer
