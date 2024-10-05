Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

The political attacks on economic data
Oct 4, 2024
Episode 1256

The political attacks on economic data

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
No, the jobs report isn't fake.

The jobs report released today blew past economists’ forecasts, estimating that employers added about 250,000 jobs to the U.S. economy in September. Republican Sen. Marco Rubio is falsely claiming the jobs report is “fake.” We’ll get into the politicizing of big economic data. And, what happens when October surprises aren’t so surprising anymore? Plus, we’ll weigh in on “white labeling” and flying taxis during a round of Half Full / Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

