The political attacks on economic data

The jobs report released today blew past economists’ forecasts, estimating that employers added about 250,000 jobs to the U.S. economy in September. Republican Sen. Marco Rubio is falsely claiming the jobs report is “fake.” We’ll get into the politicizing of big economic data. And, what happens when October surprises aren’t so surprising anymore? Plus, we’ll weigh in on “white labeling” and flying taxis during a round of Half Full / Half Empty!
- “October surprises are piling up, but a toss-up race seems impervious to shocks” from CNN Politics
- “Jack Smith’s latest filing in the Trump election case is no ‘Comey letter'” from MSNBC
- “‘Trump Bible’ one of few that meet Walters’ criteria for Oklahoma classrooms” from The Oklahoman
- Tweet from Sen. Marco Rubio about today’s jobs report
- “Not hearing back on job applications? Some career consultants suggest a bold new tactic.” from Business Insider
- “Denver is funding sidewalk maintenance with a property owner tax” from Marketplace
- “Why do retailers white label certain products?” from Marketplace
- “Costco adds platinum bars to its precious metals lineup” from CNBC
- “Toyota puts another $500 million in an air taxi startup” from The Verge
