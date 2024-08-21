The new wave of private school vouchers

For decades, private school vouchers, often referred to as school choice programs, were limited to low-income students. But recently, several states have passed universal voucher programs that any family, regardless of income, can use to pay their kids’ private school tuition.

“These types of universal programs are likely supporting a lot of families who never attended public schools and provide kind of a subsidy for middle-class families who maybe already send their kids to private school or homeschool their children,” said Huriya Jabbar, professor of education policy at the University of Southern California’s Rossier School of Education.

On the show today, Jabbar explains the history of private school vouchers, what makes the latest wave of these programs different from traditional school vouchers, and why some believe private school vouchers undermine the purpose of public education in the United States. Plus, what does Milton Friedman have to do with all of this?

Then, we’ll look at changes by Georgia’s election board that could make it easier to challenge results in November. And, Kai Ryssdal explains the ins and outs of how the Bureau of Labor Statistics revises its job data.

Later, we’ll hear from listeners about free garden seeds and American soccer in the ’70s. Plus, this week’s answer to the Make Me Smart question comes from Reema Khrais, host of Marketplace’s podcast “This Is Uncomfortable.”

