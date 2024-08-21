Election 2024Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The new wave of private school vouchers
Aug 20, 2024
Episode 1225

The new wave of private school vouchers

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
Should public money pay for private school?

For decades, private school vouchers, often referred to as school choice programs, were limited to low-income students. But recently, several states have passed universal voucher programs that any family, regardless of income, can use to pay their kids’ private school tuition.

“These types of universal programs are likely supporting a lot of families who never attended public schools and provide kind of a subsidy for middle-class families who maybe already send their kids to private school or homeschool their children,” said Huriya Jabbar, professor of education policy at the University of Southern California’s Rossier School of Education.

On the show today, Jabbar explains the history of private school vouchers, what makes the latest wave of these programs different from traditional school vouchers, and why some believe private school vouchers undermine the purpose of public education in the United States. Plus, what does Milton Friedman have to do with all of this?

Then, we’ll look at changes by Georgia’s election board that could make it easier to challenge results in November. And, Kai Ryssdal explains the ins and outs of how the Bureau of Labor Statistics revises its job data.

Later, we’ll hear from listeners about free garden seeds and American soccer in the ’70s. Plus, this week’s answer to the Make Me Smart question comes from Reema Khrais, host of Marketplace’s podcast “This Is Uncomfortable.”

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear your answer to the Make Me Smart question. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:37 PM PDT
28:57
4:20 PM PDT
26:05
7:19 AM PDT
7:03
3:04 AM PDT
11:17
Aug 16, 2024
16:02
Aug 15, 2024
2:37
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Do candidates follow through on economic promises if elected?
Election 2024
Do candidates follow through on economic promises if elected?
California governor pushes for homeless crackdown in wake of Supreme Court decision
California governor pushes for homeless crackdown in wake of Supreme Court decision
Mountain hikes, cowboy hats: Why the Fed's Jackson Hole event is the hottest ticket in econ
Mountain hikes, cowboy hats: Why the Fed's Jackson Hole event is the hottest ticket in econ
Kamala Harris to make her economic case at the DNC
Marketplace Morning Report
Kamala Harris to make her economic case at the DNC