The new rules of the road for real estate agents

A quick housing market announcement: the structure for real estate commissions is set to change this week following a legal settlement with the National Association of Realtors from earlier this year. We’ll get into what it could mean for homebuyers, sellers and real estate agents. And, to publish or not to publish internal Trump campaign documents allegedly leaked by Iranian hackers? That is the question several newsrooms are facing. We’ll explain the conundrum. Plus, Kai Ryssdal gets wistful about his daughter’s first day of school.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.