Olympics 2024My EconomySwing County, Swing StateI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The new rules of the road for real estate agents
Aug 14, 2024
Episode 1221

The new rules of the road for real estate agents

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
But how much will actually change?

A quick housing market announcement: the structure for real estate commissions is set to change this week following a legal settlement with the National Association of Realtors from earlier this year. We’ll get into what it could mean for homebuyers, sellers and real estate agents. And, to publish or not to publish internal Trump campaign documents allegedly leaked by Iranian hackers? That is the question several newsrooms are facing. We’ll explain the conundrum. Plus, Kai Ryssdal gets wistful about his daughter’s first day of school.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:20 PM PDT
27:35
4:42 PM PDT
16:12
7:59 AM PDT
7:19
3:04 AM PDT
10:51
Aug 9, 2024
1:19
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Small businesses are just as grumpy about the economy as consumers
Small businesses are just as grumpy about the economy as consumers
On the train from LA to Portland, Amtrak's ride-or-dies make the case for passenger rail
On the train from LA to Portland, Amtrak's ride-or-dies make the case for passenger rail
Labor costs fell in July. That may be what the Fed's been looking for.
Labor costs fell in July. That may be what the Fed's been looking for.
Why Canada has become a critical supplier of crude oil to the U.S.
Why Canada has become a critical supplier of crude oil to the U.S.