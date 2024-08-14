The new rules of the road for real estate agents
A quick housing market announcement: the structure for real estate commissions is set to change this week following a legal settlement with the National Association of Realtors from earlier this year. We’ll get into what it could mean for homebuyers, sellers and real estate agents. And, to publish or not to publish internal Trump campaign documents allegedly leaked by Iranian hackers? That is the question several newsrooms are facing. We’ll explain the conundrum. Plus, Kai Ryssdal gets wistful about his daughter’s first day of school.
- “So Much About Real-Estate Commissions Just Changed. Here’s What to Know.” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Why newsrooms haven’t published leaked Trump campaign documents” from The Washington Post
- “Biden admin to spend billions to blunt spike in Medicare drug premiums” from Politico
- “Seeds are gifts from nature, says a major organic producer. So now it’s going to give them away” from AP News
- “Rare display of northern lights and Perseid meteor shower delights skywatchers worldwide” from Space
