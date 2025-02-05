Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

The migrant workforce under Trump
Feb 4, 2025
Episode 1323

The migrant workforce under Trump

Farmworkers harvesting parsley in Colorado. John Moore/Getty Images
Migrant workers drive key industries but face the growing threat of deportation.

It’s hard to overstate the role immigrant workers play in the U.S. economy. Key industries rely on them — nearly half of meat-processing jobs, for instance, are held by immigrants. And many work in low-wage jobs that are vulnerable to exploitation.

Ted Genoways, a reporter with the Food and Environment Reporting Network, said President Donald Trump’s promises of mass deportations is creating fear and uncertainty for immigrant workers, both authorized and unauthorized, as well as for the massive food companies that employ them.

“If history is any guide, this will probably mean increased food prices, if only for companies trying to hedge against the possibility of something disastrous happening,” said Genoways.

On today’s show, Genoways gives us a snapshot of the low-wage immigrant workforce’s role in our economy and unpacks how Trump’s deportation plans could disrupt America’s food supply. Plus, why aren’t food companies held accountable for exploiting their employees?

And, we’ll get into what restrictions on the U.S. Agency for International Development could mean for Cuba. Plus, would you trust Kai with the aux?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question or comment for us? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

