Trump's Second TermLos Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The mainstreaming of meme coins
Jan 22, 2025
Episode 1315

The mainstreaming of meme coins

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Chesnot/Getty Images
Would you take your paycheck in TrumpCoin?

President Donald Trump drew scrutiny after he and First Lady Melania Trump launched namesake meme coins ahead of his inauguration, triggering a speculative boom and bust. But one exchange-traded fund firm wants to take the meme coins mainstream. We’ll get into the potential risks of incorporating volatile crypto tokens like these into traditional financial markets. And, a public service announcement: It’s OK to take a break from the news. Plus, guest host Matt Levin tells us about a new potential water source for the thirsty American West.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:47 PM PST
13:18
4:11 PM PST
27:28
7:53 AM PST
8:22
Jan 22, 2025
11:28
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Trump plans to declare a national energy emergency. Here's what happens next.
Trump's Second Term
Trump plans to declare a national energy emergency. Here's what happens next.
U.S. pullout from World Health Organization would hurt its budget
U.S. pullout from World Health Organization would hurt its budget
Rebuilding after a fire: lessons from previous disasters
A Warmer World
Rebuilding after a fire: lessons from previous disasters
Why tariffs could mean expensive trouble for the U.S. auto industry
Trump's Second Term
Why tariffs could mean expensive trouble for the U.S. auto industry