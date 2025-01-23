The mainstreaming of meme coins
President Donald Trump drew scrutiny after he and First Lady Melania Trump launched namesake meme coins ahead of his inauguration, triggering a speculative boom and bust. But one exchange-traded fund firm wants to take the meme coins mainstream. We’ll get into the potential risks of incorporating volatile crypto tokens like these into traditional financial markets. And, a public service announcement: It’s OK to take a break from the news. Plus, guest host Matt Levin tells us about a new potential water source for the thirsty American West.
