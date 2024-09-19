The lurking threat of political deepfakes
This year, fake content generated by artificial intelligence hasn’t created the massive election mess that many assumed it would in the United States … at least not yet. At a Senate hearing, tech executives pointed to recent efforts by Russia, China, and Iran to interfere with the upcoming election. And, no, the Teamsters union did not endorse former President Trump. We’ll explain. Plus, we’ll get into the ongoing strike at Boeing and Vice President Kamala Harris’ plan for a cap on childcare costs.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Censorship accusations loom over Big Tech hearing on election threats” from The Verge
- “Teamsters union declines to endorse Trump or Harris in presidential race” from NPR
- “Harris wants to limit child care costs to 7% of family income” from CNN Politics
- “Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on the economy, potential U.S. port strike and Boeing strike” from CNBC
- “Boeing Workers Go on Strike: What to Know” from The New York Times
- “Boeing Furloughs White-Collar Workers as Strike Worsens Cash Crunch” from The Wall Street Journal
