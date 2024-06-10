The long road to restore the Port of Baltimore
The main channel into the Port of Baltimore is expected to reopen soon, but the city is still dealing with the aftermath of the collapse of Francis Scott Key Bridge in late March. Guest host Amy Scott explains how the port’s closure has affected global supply chains, shipping container costs and life in Baltimore. Plus, a shake-up at the Federal Election Commission is making certain gray areas of campaign finance even grayer. Then, we’ll celebrate the first transgender and Asian American woman to be crowned Miss Maryland USA.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Full channel into Port of Baltimore expected to open ‘in the next few days,’ officials say” from The Baltimore Sun
- “With widened channel, port seeks to recover traffic lost after Key Bridge collapse” from The Baltimore Sun
- “Sudden container crunch sends ocean freight rates soaring, setting off global trade alarm bells” from CNBC
- “How the Federal Election Commission Went From Deadlock to Deregulation” from The New York Times
- “Bailey Anne Kennedy: Trans woman wins Miss Maryland USA, makes pageant history” from The Baltimore Banner
- “Gen Z Plumbers and Construction Workers Are Making #BlueCollar Cool” from The Wall Street Journal
- “A labor shortage stands in the way of the clean energy transition” from Marketplace
We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
