The lobbyists who spend more money on gun rights than the NRA
Jun 3, 2022
Episode 686

The lobbyists who spend more money on gun rights than the NRA

Plus, we'll talk about Sheryl Sandberg, crypto scams and more.

We’ve talked before about the amount of money the National Rifle Association has spent lobbying Congress for gun rights and how that’s influenced gun control politics in this country. But there’s a new gun industry group whose spending has outpaced the NRA’s, and that would be the National Shooting Sports Foundation. We’ll talk about them and their surprising connection to Kimberly’s neighborhood bar. Plus, more people are losing money to crypto scams, and a Texas teen wins the national spelling bee. C-o-n-g-r-a-t-u-l-a-t-i-o-n-s-!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

