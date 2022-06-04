The lobbyists who spend more money on gun rights than the NRA
We’ve talked before about the amount of money the National Rifle Association has spent lobbying Congress for gun rights and how that’s influenced gun control politics in this country. But there’s a new gun industry group whose spending has outpaced the NRA’s, and that would be the National Shooting Sports Foundation. We’ll talk about them and their surprising connection to Kimberly’s neighborhood bar. Plus, more people are losing money to crypto scams, and a Texas teen wins the national spelling bee. C-o-n-g-r-a-t-u-l-a-t-i-o-n-s-!
- “Gun industry group in Connecticut outpaces NRA in lobbying, hopes to protect access to semi-automatic weapons” from WBUR
- “New Analysis Finds Consumers Reported Losing More than $1 Billion in Cryptocurrency to Scams since 2021” from the Federal Trade Commission
- “Fetterman says he ‘almost died’ after ignoring heart condition” from The Washington Post
- Former Trump Adviser Charged With Contempt for Defying Jan. 6 Subpoena from The New York Times
- “Texas teenager is the new champion of the Scripps National Spelling Bee” from NPR
When you’re done listening to the show, tell us what’s on your mind. Send us an email at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.
