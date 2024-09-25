Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Loading...

0:00
0% played
💙 We need 2,500 donors this fall to stay on track. Every gift matters! Give Now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The little short-term spending bill that could
Sep 25, 2024
Episode 1249

The little short-term spending bill that could

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
The deal sets up a Christmas showdown.

Congress has agreed on a temporary spending bill to fund the federal government through Dec. 20. The House GOP’s hotly debated SAVE Act didn’t make the final cut. We’ll get into what did make it into the bill beyond bare-bones funding measures. And, a wave of homeowners are looking to refinance their mortgages as borrowing costs ease. Plus, we’ll cry happy tears over a “Homeward Bound” story come to life.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got any questions about inflation or interest rates? Send ’em to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:28 PM PDT
29:03
3:58 PM PDT
14:27
7:26 AM PDT
8:22
3:06 AM PDT
5:58
3:00 AM PDT
33:39
Sep 20, 2024
16:02
Sep 19, 2024
34:14
Dame Judi Dench could be your next AI voice assistant
Dame Judi Dench could be your next AI voice assistant
Why Britain is releasing prisoners early
Why Britain is releasing prisoners early
College football shakeups can help drive up media rights value
College football shakeups can help drive up media rights value
Looming port strike could slam a fragile system, says customs broker
Looming port strike could slam a fragile system, says customs broker