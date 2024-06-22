Bytes: Week in ReviewJobs IRLMy Economy"Crip Camp"I've Always Wondered ...

The IRS battles a fraud-plagued tax credit
Jun 21, 2024
Episode 1187

The IRS battles a fraud-plagued tax credit

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
It's a messy, scammy world sometimes.

Four years after the Internal Revenue Service created a tax credit to help struggling businesses get through the pandemic, the agency ultimately plans to reject the majority of claims filed under the program. We’ll explain how it became swamped with fraud. And, Major League Baseball legend Reggie Jackson opened up about the racism he and other Black players faced in the ’60s. We’ll get into it. And, we’ll play a round of Half Full / Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

