The heavy price of living in disaster-prone areas
Sep 30, 2024
Episode 1252

The heavy price of living in disaster-prone areas

National guardsmen and others in a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Steinhatchee, Florida. Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Hurricane Helene's deadly devastation spotlights the rise of Americans moving to high-risk areas.

Recovery efforts are continuing in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which made landfall in Florida last Thursday and caused widespread devastation across several southeastern states. We talk about the cost of moving to areas prone to natural disasters. Plus, why Americans now, more than ever, are reliant on state and federal support to supplement their incomes. Then, Kai has a Jon Stewart moment. And, the backstory of an iconic photo from the 1970s of a group of friends enjoying an extravagant breakfast at the National Mall has us smiling!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

