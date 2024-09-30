The heavy price of living in disaster-prone areas
Recovery efforts are continuing in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which made landfall in Florida last Thursday and caused widespread devastation across several southeastern states. We talk about the cost of moving to areas prone to natural disasters. Plus, why Americans now, more than ever, are reliant on state and federal support to supplement their incomes. Then, Kai has a Jon Stewart moment. And, the backstory of an iconic photo from the 1970s of a group of friends enjoying an extravagant breakfast at the National Mall has us smiling!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Where Americans Have Been Moving Into Disaster-Prone Areas” from The New York Times
- “Welcome Home, Hostages, and Pay Up” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Americans Are More Reliant Than Ever on Government Aid” from The Wall Street Journal
- “How this first-time voter is helping other students get registered” from The Washington Post
- “The real story behind the iconic 1974 breakfast photo at the National Mall” from The Washington Post
