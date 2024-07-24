Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The growing U.S. soccer economy
Jul 23, 2024
Episode 1208

The growing U.S. soccer economy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
More eyes mean more money for the beautiful game.

Today, we’re talking about one of Kai Ryssdal’s favorite topics: soccer! The sport’s U.S. audience is only expected grow, especially as the country gets ready to host the World Cup in 2026.

Paul Tenorio, soccer writer for The Athletic, said access to the sport has changed dramatically for Americans over the last decade.

“Now people can turn on their televisions on a weekend and watch any Premier League game on a Saturday morning. They can watch the German Bundesliga or they can watch the Spanish La Liga. The sport is everywhere,” Tenorio said.

On the show today, Tenorio explains why soccer is gaining a new audience, what lessons American stadiums can learn from mistakes at the recent Copa América tournament, and how legendary player Lionel Messi is bringing eyes and money to the game in the United States.

Then, we’ll get into how companies are using troves of data to target different consumers, and why this “surveillance pricing” has caught the attention of the Federal Trade Commission. And, a nuts and bolts conversation about why the federal deficit is so big.

Later, we’ll hear what one listener is doing to up their civic engagement. And, what a travel editor got wrong about repeat travel.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Send us your suggestions for Paris Games-themed cocktails or let us know what Olympic events you’re looking forward to watching. Email makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:00 PM PDT
24:20
4:26 PM PDT
27:32
7:33 AM PDT
6:36
3:06 AM PDT
10:15
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
How will President Biden's exit from the presidential race affect campaign spending?
Election 2024
How will President Biden's exit from the presidential race affect campaign spending?
Passengers' rights as software outage continues to disrupt flights
Passengers' rights as software outage continues to disrupt flights
What the bond market's telling us, and not telling us, about President Biden's withdrawal
Election 2024
What the bond market's telling us, and not telling us, about President Biden's withdrawal
Rising sea level will affect 2 million in U.S. by 2050, analysis finds
A Warmer World
Rising sea level will affect 2 million in U.S. by 2050, analysis finds