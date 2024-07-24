The growing U.S. soccer economy

Today, we’re talking about one of Kai Ryssdal’s favorite topics: soccer! The sport’s U.S. audience is only expected grow, especially as the country gets ready to host the World Cup in 2026.

Paul Tenorio, soccer writer for The Athletic, said access to the sport has changed dramatically for Americans over the last decade.

“Now people can turn on their televisions on a weekend and watch any Premier League game on a Saturday morning. They can watch the German Bundesliga or they can watch the Spanish La Liga. The sport is everywhere,” Tenorio said.

On the show today, Tenorio explains why soccer is gaining a new audience, what lessons American stadiums can learn from mistakes at the recent Copa América tournament, and how legendary player Lionel Messi is bringing eyes and money to the game in the United States.

Then, we’ll get into how companies are using troves of data to target different consumers, and why this “surveillance pricing” has caught the attention of the Federal Trade Commission. And, a nuts and bolts conversation about why the federal deficit is so big.

Later, we’ll hear what one listener is doing to up their civic engagement. And, what a travel editor got wrong about repeat travel.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

