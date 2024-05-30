The growing troubles at OpenAI
A former OpenAI board member dropped a bombshell allegation about CEO Sam Altman and the company’s ethics. But this isn’t the first time employees have expressed safety concerns about the company. We’ll explain. Plus, a new rule aims to protect buy now, pay later users. And, how college sports might finally get recognized as a multibillion-dollar business.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “The Golden Triangle: How the CHIPS Act is changing one Arizona neighborhood” from Marketplace
- “What really went down at OpenAI and the future of regulation w/ Helen Toner” from The TED AI Show
- “Former OpenAI board member explains why they fired Sam Altman” from The Verge
- “Commissioner Sankey: ‘There’s no better time to be a student-athlete’” from SEC Sports
- “What to know about House v. NCAA settlement and a historic day for college sports” from The New York Times
- “Klarna CEO on CFPB declaration: Wise to put regulations around this” from CNBC
- “CFPB Takes Action to Ensure Consumers Can Dispute Charges and Obtain Refunds on Buy Now, Pay Later Loans” from Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
- “Buy now, pay later debt grows but is hidden from credit bureaus” from Marketplace
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks and play a round of Half Full/Half Empty.
