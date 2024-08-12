The growing threat of GPS attacks on airlines
On the show today: a story from the “this is terrifying” file. Cybersecurity researchers are bringing attention to a recent surge in GPS “spoofing” on commercial airlines. We’ll explain how these digital attacks work and why they pose a danger. And, former President Donald Trump made his return to the social media site X to promote an upcoming conversation with Elon Musk. We’ll get into it. Plus, Kai Ryssdal tells us all about his adventures in France to see the Olympics.
- “Trump Returns to X With Several Posts Ahead of Musk Interview” from Bloomberg
- “GPS spoofers ‘hack time’ on commercial airlines, researchers say” from Reuters
- “Meta beats censorship lawsuit by RFK Jr’s anti-vaccine group” from Reuters
We love to hear from you. Email your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
