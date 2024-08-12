Olympics 2024My EconomySwing County, Swing StateI've Always Wondered ...

The growing threat of GPS attacks on airlines
Aug 12, 2024
Episode 1219

The growing threat of GPS attacks on airlines

Kevin Carter/Getty Images
And, Kai's Olympic adventures.

On the show today: a story from the “this is terrifying” file. Cybersecurity researchers are bringing attention to a recent surge in GPS “spoofing” on commercial airlines. We’ll explain how these digital attacks work and why they pose a danger. And, former President Donald Trump made his return to the social media site X to promote an upcoming conversation with Elon Musk. We’ll get into it. Plus, Kai Ryssdal tells us all about his adventures in France to see the Olympics.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

