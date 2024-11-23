Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

The growing empire of women’s sports
Nov 22, 2024
The growing empire of women's sports

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
And, the disconnect between climate risk and the housing market is starting to change.

The National Women’s Soccer League is in the final stages of adding its 16th team. We’ll explain what it can tell us about the rise of the women’s sports industry. And, the Supreme Court will review the funding model of a federal program that subsidizes internet and phone services in low-income areas of the country. Plus, we’ll weigh in on condiments and pie during a Thanksgiving-themed game of This or That!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

