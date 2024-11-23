The growing empire of women’s sports
The National Women’s Soccer League is in the final stages of adding its 16th team. We’ll explain what it can tell us about the rise of the women’s sports industry. And, the Supreme Court will review the funding model of a federal program that subsidizes internet and phone services in low-income areas of the country. Plus, we’ll weigh in on condiments and pie during a Thanksgiving-themed game of This or That!
- “NWSL expansion: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver final options” from ESPN
- “Denver named finalist for National Women’s Soccer League expansion team alongside Cincinnati, Cleveland” from The Denver Post
- “Homes With Low Natural Disaster Risk Are Rising in Value Faster Than Homes With High Risk for the First Time in Over a Decade” from Redfin
- “Supreme Court steps into fight over FCC’s $8 billion subsidies for internet and phone services” from AP News
- “Supreme Court takes up dispute over FCC fund that subsidizes telecom services in rural areas” from CBS News
