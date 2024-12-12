Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
There's just a few days left to snag some Marketplace swag at a discount when you... Donate Today! 🎁
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The great HQ migration
Dec 11, 2024
Episode 1302

The great HQ migration

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Several major companies are planning relocations in 2025.

Some states are trying to lure companies seeking to move their headquarters by offering a slew of financial perks. We’ll explain how these big relocations can impact local economies and the businesses themselves. And, the House of Representatives passed a defense bill that would restrict transgender medical care for children covered by the military’s health program. We’ll unpack how federal funding for health care can be used as a powerful political tool. Plus, do you dread winter? We’ll get into tips for embracing the season.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:28 PM PST
20:27
3:53 PM PST
30:02
8:13 AM PST
7:13
3:04 AM PST
14:13
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Nov 12, 2024
15:26
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
How Juan Soto scored a record $765 million deal with the Mets
How Juan Soto scored a record $765 million deal with the Mets
Empty nesters own some prime real estate. And they don't seem very interested in leaving it.
Empty nesters own some prime real estate. And they don't seem very interested in leaving it.
Lost doge: A crypto millionaire finds his way back after Trump victory, but might pay dearly
Lost doge: A crypto millionaire finds his way back after Trump victory, but might pay dearly
"Damaged goods": Being unemployed for months takes a toll.
"Damaged goods": Being unemployed for months takes a toll.