The great HQ migration

Some states are trying to lure companies seeking to move their headquarters by offering a slew of financial perks. We’ll explain how these big relocations can impact local economies and the businesses themselves. And, the House of Representatives passed a defense bill that would restrict transgender medical care for children covered by the military’s health program. We’ll unpack how federal funding for health care can be used as a powerful political tool. Plus, do you dread winter? We’ll get into tips for embracing the season.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Transgender Provision Injects Tension Into Defense Vote” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Will Democrats Let the GOP Gut Trans Health Care?” from Rolling Stone
- “Brace for a Nationwide Shuffle of Corporate Headquarters” from Bloomberg
- “9 Ways to Embrace Winter — Even if You Think You Hate It” from Time
- “New Jersey Politician Fakes Spotify Wrapped to Show All Springsteen Songs” from The New York Times
