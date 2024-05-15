The great Bumble fumble
Today, we’re diving into Bumble’s controversial anti-celibacy ad campaign, what it says about the state of dating apps and why some women are joining the anti-patriarchy movement. It’s time for a Kimberly rant. Plus, more updates on the Baltimore bridge collapse. Later, we’ll get queasy about cicadas and smiley about puppies!
- “Bumble’s billboard ads sneered at celibacy as an alternative to dating — and the company got stung” from The Associated Press
- “The Controversy Around Bumble’s Anti-Celibacy Billboards” from The Cut
- “Singles done with dating apps opt for speed-dating, matchmaking” from Marketplace
- Apology from Bumble on Instagram
- “What the 4B movement and boycotting men tells American women about where we are” from USA Today
- Preliminary Report on Baltimore Bridge Collapse from The National Transportation Safety Board
- “It’s on (for now): Biden and Trump agree to 2 debates” from Politico
- “Cicadas Are Here in St. Louis, and Here’s What You Need to Know” from The Riverfront Times
- “We tried to pet all 200 breeds at the Westminster dog show” from The Washington Post
We want to hear your cicada stories! Share them with us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
