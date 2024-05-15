Adventures in HousingDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

The great Bumble fumble
May 15, 2024
The great Bumble fumble

Plus, send us your cicada stories.

Today, we’re diving into Bumble’s controversial anti-celibacy ad campaign, what it says about the state of dating apps and why some women are joining the anti-patriarchy movement. It’s time for a Kimberly rant. Plus, more updates on the Baltimore bridge collapse. Later, we’ll get queasy about cicadas and smiley about puppies!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear your cicada stories! Share them with us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

