The global rise of right-wing populism (rerun)

It’s been a few months since our deep dive on populism, but following the annoucement of JD Vance as Trump’s VP pick, the term is back in the headlines. Today, we’re revisiting that episode because it’s important to know what populism is and isn’t, and why a specific brand of populism is on the rise. We will be back next week with new episodes after a short summer break. Until then, keep sending us your thoughts, questions and comments at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

Right-wing populist movements have been gaining popularity in democracies like Hungary, Italy, India and the United States, to name a few.

Bart Bonikowski, professor of sociology and politics at New York University, said these political movements follow a similar rhetorical recipe.

“Across a wide range of countries, there’s rapid social, economic and cultural change … and that change is creating a sense of anxiety among ethno-racial and religious majorities. And what opportunistic politicians do is take these fears and package them up and tell folks, ‘Listen, you should be afraid’ … and then they point the finger at elites and minorities and offer themselves as a solution.”

On the show today, Bonikowski breaks down what populism is, how it shows up on the left and right, why right-wing populism seems to be catching a foothold in so many countries, and the economic factors at play. Plus, why this year could be a test for global democracy.

