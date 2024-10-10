The future of FEMA funding
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has already burned through almost half of its $20 billion Disaster Relief Fund that’s meant to last for another year. We’ll get into why the agency’s current budget shortfall is a sign of future problems as extreme weather events like Hurricane Milton become more common. Then, we’ll get into Vice President Kamala Harris’ new plan for funding at-home health care, some in the weeds inflation vocab, and why the identity of the creator of Bitcoin matters.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “FEMA spent nearly half its disaster budget in just 8 days” from Politico
- “As Helene barrels into the Gulf Coast, FEMA faces shortfall for longer-term recovery” from Marketplace
- “Chicago Fed’s Goolsbee: Inflation has come down and job market is around full employment level” from CNBC
- “Inflation slowed again, new CPI report shows: Will the Fed keep cutting rates?” from USA Today
- “Kamala Harris proposes Medicare pay for more in-home health care during appearance on “The View'” from CBS News
- “Harris proposes expanding Medicare to cover home health care” from Marketplace
- “The quest to discover the creator of bitcoin” from Marketplace
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has already burned through almost half of its $20 billion Disaster Relief Fund that’s meant to last for another year. We’ll get into why the agency’s current budget shortfall is a sign of future problems as extreme weather events like Hurricane Milton become more common. Then, we’ll get into Vice President Kamala Harris’ new plan for funding at-home health care, some in the weeds inflation vocab, and why the identity of the creator of Bitcoin matters.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “FEMA spent nearly half its disaster budget in just 8 days” from Politico
- “As Helene barrels into the Gulf Coast, FEMA faces shortfall for longer-term recovery” from Marketplace
- “Chicago Fed’s Goolsbee: Inflation has come down and job market is around full employment level” from CNBC
- “Inflation slowed again, new CPI report shows: Will the Fed keep cutting rates?” from USA Today
- “Kamala Harris proposes Medicare pay for more in-home health care during appearance on “The View'” from CBS News
- “Harris proposes expanding Medicare to cover home health care” from Marketplace
- “The quest to discover the creator of bitcoin” from Marketplace
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.