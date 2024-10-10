Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Loading...

0:00
0% played
We fell short of our Fall Fundraiser goal of 2,500 donations. Help us catch up ⏩ Give Now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The future of FEMA funding
Oct 10, 2024
Episode 1260

The future of FEMA funding

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mario Tama/Getty Images
The agency faces a funding crisis.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has already burned through almost half of its $20 billion Disaster Relief Fund that’s meant to last for another year. We’ll get into why the agency’s current budget shortfall is a sign of future problems as extreme weather events like Hurricane Milton become more common. Then, we’ll get into Vice President Kamala Harris’ new plan for funding at-home health care, some in the weeds inflation vocab, and why the identity of the creator of Bitcoin matters.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has already burned through almost half of its $20 billion Disaster Relief Fund that’s meant to last for another year. We’ll get into why the agency’s current budget shortfall is a sign of future problems as extreme weather events like Hurricane Milton become more common. Then, we’ll get into Vice President Kamala Harris’ new plan for funding at-home health care, some in the weeds inflation vocab, and why the identity of the creator of Bitcoin matters.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:42 PM PDT
28:21
2:05 PM PDT
19:49
10:00 AM PDT
54:30
8:08 AM PDT
10:48
3:06 AM PDT
10:59
Oct 9, 2024
30:21
Oct 8, 2024
4:08
As weather disasters intensify, state and local governments are footing more of the recovery bill
A Warmer World
As weather disasters intensify, state and local governments are footing more of the recovery bill
Why pensions are part of labor discussions again
Why pensions are part of labor discussions again
Waffle House, a natural disaster bellwether, closes Florida locations ahead of Hurricane Milton
Waffle House, a natural disaster bellwether, closes Florida locations ahead of Hurricane Milton
Presidential campaigns are spending big to win a single electoral vote
Presidential campaigns are spending big to win a single electoral vote